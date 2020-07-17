Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 2.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

