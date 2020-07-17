NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTDOY. Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,184. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.58.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter worth $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

