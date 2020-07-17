Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NIU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NIU traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

