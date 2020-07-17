Noku (NOKU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $457.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Noku has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market capitalization of $838,564.39 and approximately $457.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,783,274 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

