Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

