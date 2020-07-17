Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €140.00 ($157.30) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €169.59 ($190.55).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching €141.34 ($158.81). The stock had a trading volume of 916,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.44.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.