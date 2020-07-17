Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.20. 161,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

