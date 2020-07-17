Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 62.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

