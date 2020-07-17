North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 660 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.