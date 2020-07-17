North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

