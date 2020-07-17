North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $121.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

