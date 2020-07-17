North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.09 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of ABT opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

