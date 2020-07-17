North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,150 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.