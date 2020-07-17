North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 21,523 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

