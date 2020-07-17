Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 40.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

