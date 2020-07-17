Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.27. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,192,124 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

