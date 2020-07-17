Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

