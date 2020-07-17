Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.92. 8,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

