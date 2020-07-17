Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $132.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Shares of NVAX traded up $23.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,355. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

