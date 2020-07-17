Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to report sales of $8.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.80 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $22.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Consumer Edge cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nutrien by 522,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.