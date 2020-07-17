Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,860. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.