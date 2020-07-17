NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $409.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.