NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $407.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,414. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.79 and its 200-day moving average is $295.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $250.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.