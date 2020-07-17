OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.75 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.
Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.17.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
