OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.75 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.17.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

