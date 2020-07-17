Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Critical Survey

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windstream and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.12 billion 0.00 -$3.16 billion N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Windstream and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Windstream has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -17.18% N/A -5.52% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -78.18% -79.45% -20.51%

Summary

Windstream beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

