OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of OMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. OMV has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

