Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.61. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 65,907 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

