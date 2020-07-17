OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMVWY. Commerzbank cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TMVWY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 22,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,889. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65.

