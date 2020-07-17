Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.31

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 2297012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Opko Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,692.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Opko Health by 108.3% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.