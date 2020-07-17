OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ OPTN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 175.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

