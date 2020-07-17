Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,726,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

