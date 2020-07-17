Origo (OGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Origo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $1.56 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.04917948 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017690 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032325 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

