OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 23,714 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.78 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

