OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.