PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.81. 52,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

