Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of PKG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. 87,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,060. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.