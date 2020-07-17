Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.38. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,060. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.