Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.58.

NYSE PKG traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

