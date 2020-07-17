Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.97. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,091. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.57 and a 200 day moving average of $214.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

