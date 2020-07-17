Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.63.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.73. 129,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.15.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. Analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

