Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PXT traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 174,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.69. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$259.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$258,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,208,165.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.