Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities raised Patrick Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $1,805,290 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.