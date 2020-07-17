Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Underperform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTEN. Cowen downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 56,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,541. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $649.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

