Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

