Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $171.35. 4,745,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

