PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 3,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

