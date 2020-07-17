Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 555 ($6.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 624.18 ($7.68).

Shares of LON PSON traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 548 ($6.74). 2,028,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 546.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71).

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

