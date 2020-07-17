Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.34

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.34 and traded as low as $33.87. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 2,469,730 shares traded.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.280707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.47%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

