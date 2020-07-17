Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $55.00 at SunTrust Banks

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
PAG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,087. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
