Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $55.00 at SunTrust Banks

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

PAG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,087. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

