PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.47. 2,466,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.